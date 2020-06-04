May 24
• Received request to check the welfare of an adult female on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Female was transported to the hospital.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation on 11th Ave. NE.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Central St. East. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took report from a party being harassed on Main St. South.
May 25
• Assisted the Montgomery Police Department with a burglary in progress on First Ave. North.
• Officer noticed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Industrial Dr. SE. Occupant advised officer of being in a verbal argument with significant other and left for the night.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Dr. SE. Caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took report from a party finding suspicious activity on a social media page on Second Ave. SW.
• Received report of a male soliciting without a permit on Main St. South. Male located and advised he needs to get a solicitors permit to continue.
• Officer noticed a large aerial firework go off in the area of Delaware St. SW. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received an ATV complaint of several juveniles operating ATV’s on the roadway on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer located the juveniles at home. Juveniles advised of compliant and warned.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW after hours. Officer made contact with the occupants who were advised of park hours.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
May 26
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Main St. South.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Main St. North, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Took a past action damage to property report on Delaware St. SE.
• Took a damage to a mailbox report on Eighth Ave. NW.
May 27
• Received request to assist the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an uncooperative male at the Flying “J” on Bagley Ave. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Grand Ave. SW.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Pond View Dr. SE. On arrival owner reported a false alarm.
• Officer arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. East.
May 28
• Received request to assist the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on 100th St. West. Officer was cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. NW. Caller accidental dialed 911.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Responded to another medical on Birch St. NE.
• Received report of a natural gas line hit and leaking on Main St. South, Xcel Energy contacted.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Golden Oak St. NE.
• Received report of a juvenile operating a dirt bike on Arizona St. NW. Officer locate the dirt bike parked. Officer spoke with the father who was going to remove the key.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on Central St. East.
May 29
• Received report of a barking dog on Second Ave. SW. Officer attempted contact with owner with no response, dog had stopped barking.
• Assisted Rice County Social Services on Overlook Dr. SE.
• Officer spoke with several juveniles riding bikes in the middle of the roadway on Idaho St. SW.
• Received request to make contact with the registered owner of a vehicle on Fourth Ave. SW that was involved in a pursuit in Hennepin County. Registered owner sold vehicle back in March, info passed onto Hennepin County.
• Officer noticed several juveniles out after curfew on Second Ave. SE. Juveniles advised to return home.
May 30
• Officer checked on two vehicles parked at the water tower. Occupants were employed with Verizon and doing upgrades to the cell tower.
• Responded to a medical on Golden Oak St. NE.
• Responded to a medical on 11th Ave. NE.
• Received report of a semi-truck running all night on Ash St. NE. Truck was leaving as officer arrived.
• Received report of heavy smoke in the area of Railway St. SW. Officer located a party burning brush. Owner advised to put fire out and take brush to compost site.
• Responded to a medical on Harvest Dr. SW.
• Took a burglary report on Harvest Dr. SW. Incident under investigation.
• Took a suspicious activity report on Arizona St. SE.
• Received a driving complaint of a vehicle being operated with no taillights during the overnight hours on Independence Ave. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.