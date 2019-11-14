This fall, the Holy Cross Catholic School middle schoolers drew the month away creating their vision of this year's theme "Journey to Peace." They were competing in the International Lions Peace Poster contest sponsored by the Veseli Lions. This is the first year all the winners were from the seventh grade. Charlotte Benolkin was awarded first place, Lucy Havlicek earned second place honors, and third place was awarded to Jocelyn Simones. Charlotte's quote to accompany her poster was, "By holding hands and fighting evil, we will follow our journey of peace and get to heaven." Charlotte's winning poster will continue on to the district level of competition. Pictured from left: Jenny Malecha, Lucy Havlicek, Jocelyn Simones, Charlotte Benolkin, and John Kubes. (Photo courtesy of Cathy Mikel)