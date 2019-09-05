Lonsdale author Gordon W. Fredrickson performed one of his books on the Twin Cities Public Television (TPT) Backyard Stag Aug. 28 at the Minnesota State Fair. Fredrickson was invited by TPT to give performances to the public on the Backyard Stage in the TPT Booth at the State Fair. He performed his book, "If I Were A Farmer: Nancy’s Adventure" during Storytime on Machinery Hill twice, once at noon and once at 3 p.m. After each performance, drawings were held to give away free copies of some of the children’s books written by Fredrickson. If Fredrickson returns to perform during the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, he plans more book giveaways. (Photo courtesy of Nancy Fredrickson)