October 25
Responded to a disturbance on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer mediated, parties advised.
Took a past action theft report on Woodridge Ct. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Independence Ave.
October 26
Took a property damage accident report on Ash St. NE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on 95th St. West.
October 27
Received request from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Dept. to make contact with a party on Third Ave. NW regarding a vehicle.
Received request to follow-up on a fraud investigation from Simpsonville South Carolina.
October 28
Officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle parked in the roadway on Colorado St. NW. Officer made contact with the owner who reported the vehicle broke down and was in the process of moving it out of the roadway.
Received a 911 hang-up on First Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer arrested an adult female on First Ave. SE on a Rice County Arrest and Detain warrant.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central St. East, vehicle unlocked.
October 29
Officer cited the registered owner of a vehicle parked in violation of the 48 hour on-street parking on Delaware St. SW.
Received report of a loose dog in the area of Fourth Ave. SW. Officer was flagged down by the owner who was also looking for the dog. Dog was later located.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving fast weaving in and out of traffic on Central St. East. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
Officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle parked on the street in violation of the on street 48 hour parking ordinance, vehicle moved.
Officer removed a deer from the roadway after being hit by several vehicles on Lonsdale Blvd.
Received an extra patrol request.
October 30
Responded to a medical on Hawaii St. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii St. SE. Officer checked the area not finding anyone. Message left on call back.
Received report of a loose dog in the area of 10th Ave. NW. Officer located the dog but was unable to get close.
October 31
Took report of a suspicious male caught on camera going through a vehicle on 12th Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.
Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Officer mediated and had parties separate for the evening.
Responded to a burglary alarm on 15th Ave. SE. Officer found the building secure, key holder notified.
Took a fraud report on Delaware St. SW.
Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Golden Oak St. NE. Parties provided options.
Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii St. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Responded to a residential alarm on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Alarm was accidentally set off while letting dog out.
Responded to a disturbance on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer mediated, parties separated for the evening.
Received a 911 hang-up on Elm St. NE. On call back, caller reported a child playing with the phone.
Responded to a medical on 11th Ave. NE.
Officer removed a sign from the roadway causing a road hazard on Idaho St. SW.
Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received a noise complaint of loud music on Delaware St. SW. Officer made contact with the homeowner who turned the music down.
Received another 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported having issues with the phone. Caller advised to stop hitting buttons as it was dialing 911.