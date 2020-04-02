March 22
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun's on Ash St. NE during the overnight hours. Officer located a male sleeping in the vehicle who advised the officer he was having issues at home and left to get away.
Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE, building secure, key holder notified.
Received a juvenile complaint of several juveniles’ skate boarding on private property on Alabama St. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juveniles.
March 23
Received a 911 hang-up on Dogwood St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took a fraud report on Golden Oak St. NE.
Received report of a loose dog on Main St. South. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dog.
Received a residential fire alarm on Pond View Dr. SE. No fire or smoke detected.
March 24
Responded to a medical on 11th Ave. NE.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist over center and fog line on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received a 911 hang-up on 12th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported accidental dial.
Officer checked on a couple males at Kalina Park after hours, males were looking for a lost glove.
March 25
Received report of found drug paraphernalia on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer removed and destroyed.
Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Driver of vehicle located and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
March 26
Officer cited three males for underage consumption of alcohol while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware St. SW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Responded to a domestic on Seventh Ave. NW, parties separated.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on 15th Ave. SE.
Took a suspicious activity report on Harvest Dr. SW.
Received a noise complaint (loud music) on 12th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised to turn down music.
March 27
No incidents to report.
March 28
Responded to a disturbance on Singing Hills Dr. SE, parties advised.