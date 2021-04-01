March 21
Received request to check the welfare of a juvenile on Florida St. SW. Officer made contact with a parent and everything was fine.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a possible intruder on Halstad Ave. Officers were cancelled prior to arrival as it was a family member that just returned home.
March 22
Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Second Ave. SE.
March 23
Officer spoke with a property owner regarding an ordinance violation on Harvest Dr. SW.
Assisted parents with an out-of-control juvenile on Glen View Dr. SE.
Received report of a raccoon on a property that would not leave on Third Ave. SW. Officer checked the property and found the raccoon to be a stuffed animal.
March 24
Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. Officers checked the area not locating anyone.
Officer spoke to the property owner on Main St. South regarding and ordinance violation.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fourth Ave. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Received request to check on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Casey’s on Central St. East. Officer spoke to the driver who was OK and left.
March 25
Officer checked on a motorist parked on the shoulder of the roadway on Fig St. NE. Motorist having issues with trailer and was OK.
March 26
Officer heard a car alarming going off in the area of Elm St. NE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone, homeowner advised.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of 15th Ave. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Received information of an unwanted person on Ash St. NE. Party had left prior to officer arrival.
Received report of an odor of marijuana on Main St. North. Officer checked the area and detected a faint odor of marijuana, officer unable to determine where odor came from.
Received report of juveniles arguing at Trenda Memorial Park on Main St. North. Officer spoke with several juveniles who informed the officer the juveniles that were arguing left the area.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on 11th Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Idaho St. SW.
March 27
Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Alarm set off by employee, false alarm.
Assisted with traffic control on Main St. for a parade.
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW after hours. Occupant advised of park hours and left.