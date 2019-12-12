Diving Camp
The Tri-City United Diving Camp takes place at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 6 through Feb. 6
This camp is for students who wish to learn or advance their skills in one-meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming and diving skills, strength, stroke work and goal achievement. The camp is $100.
Lightning Swim Team
The TCU Lightning Swim Team meets from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 6 through March 12, with the exclusions of Feb. 24 and March 2 and 9.
The swim team is for those who are wanting to swim competitively and attend invitationals or to swim for fitness. The cost for three days a week is $180, $120 for two days a week and $60 for one day a week.
Both events take place at the TCU Pool, 101 Second St. NE, Montgomery and are coached by the TCU Diving Coach, Dave DeMars.
Those interested can register at bit.ly/tcuswimming.