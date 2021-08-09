George Mikiska and James Simon of New Prague appeared at the Pope County Fair in Glenwood, Minnesota, on Aug. 6 representing the Czech Heritage Club.
After Czech Country (Veseli, Lonsdale, Montgomery, and New Prague) Minnesota, Pope County has the next highest population of Czech immigrants in the state. They still have an active Z.C.B.J. Chapter, which meets monthly at the Z.C.B.J. Hall and Opera House. It is just like the one New Prague had 50+ years ago.
The Czech Heritage Club sold Czech items. The big seller of the day was the Czech Cookbook called, "A Taste of Czech Tradition," followed by Czech buttons and "Jak Se Mas" stickers.
The Czech Heritage Club ran an ad in the Pope County Newspaper, which announced that they'd be at the fair. This was picked up by Facebook, so there was a steady stream of guests at the booth all day.
George Mikiska visited with folks interested in Czech Genealogy all day, usually 15-30 minutes each. Some brought their family histories and documents.
Most of the people who stopped at the booth were in George's personal inventory of over 175,000 Minnesota Czechs. Through his data base, George has identified over 32,000 of his relatives. Mikiska was able to tell some people their ancestor's names, where the ancestors are buried, and the towns of origin of their immigrant ancestors. Each person was provided a sheet of websites to continue their search, and a sheet of translations of the Czech words usually encountered on tombstones. Everyone was pointed in the right direction to continue their genealogical search.
On the next morning, George Mikiska was the featured guest at the exhibit of Czech Heritage called "Kaleidoscope of Czech Heritage" at the Arts and Heritage Center in Montgomery. The exhibit continues through Saturday, Sept. 4, and can be viewed at the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center Thursdays and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The exhibition ends Sept. 4 with a performance by the Czech Concertina band.
To learn more about the Czech Heritage Club, "Czech" out the website or contact George Mikiska about joining.