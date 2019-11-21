November 10
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Central St. East.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. SW.
• Received request to check for an injured deer on Garfield Ave. Deer located and dispatched.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. SW. On call back, caller reported accidental dial.
November 11
• Received report to check on a sick raccoon on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Raccoon located and removed.
• Received request from the Burnsville Police Dept. to make contact with an individual on Bluff Heights Dr. SE regarding a property damage accident hit and run. Officer made contact with the owner and looked at the vehicle which was not involved, Burnsville advised.
• Officer cited an adult male for small amount of marijuana in motor vehicle while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Officer cited an adult female for failure to dim headlight, driving after suspension, no insurance while on a traffic stop on Central St. West.
November 12
• Officer issued twenty Notice of Ordinance violation throughout Lonsdale for off-street seasonal parking violations.
• Officer sat in the area of Deer Ridge Ct. NW and 10th Ave. NW due to ongoing driving complaints. Officer observed no violation.
November 13
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on 10th Ave. NE for several city code violations.
• Received request to check on a suspicious noise coming from the fireplace on 10th Ave. NW. Noise possibly from a faulty part, homeowner advised.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Industrial Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. NW.
November 14
• Responded to a medical on Dogwood St. NE.
• Received report of a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked on 15th Ave. SE. Officer located the vehicle unoccupied, information only.
• Officer spoke with a property owner on Delaware St. SW regarding on-street parking and seasonal parking violations.
• Took an animal complaint of a dog continually running loose on Third Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the owner and advised of city code.
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Third Ave. SW for several city code violations.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Cottonwood St. NE regarding off-street seasonal parking violation.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on 10th Ave. NW for off-street seasonal parking violation.
• Received a driving complaint of a tractor operating on the roadway with one bright light in the area of Central St. West. Officer checked the feed mill not locating the tractor.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist over fog and center line on Central St. West. Vehicle located, driver advised of complaint.
November 15
• Received report of three loose dogs in the area of Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating the dogs.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Arizona St. SE. Vehicle had left prior to officer arrival.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on 17th Ave. NE for several city code violations.
• Officer suspected a vehicle parked on the street for over 48 hours on First Ave. SE, tire chalked.
• Officer suspected a vehicle parked on the street for over 48 hours on 11th Ave. NE, tire chalked.
• Received a loud music complaint on Central St. East. Officer checked the area not hearing any loud music.
• Received request to check the welfare of a child on 10th Ave. NW who appeared to be waving for help. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate any child.
November 16
• Received report of a person playing with a dog without a leash at an unknown park.