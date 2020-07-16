June 28
Received a noise complaint on 11th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was going to keep the noise down.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a mental health incident on 50th St. West.
Responded to a residential alarm on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the owner who believes the alarm was set off by the dog.
Officer noticed fireworks going off in the area of Eighth Ave. NE. Officer sat in the area and did not observe any further fireworks in the area.
June 29
Received a 911 hang-up on Fifteenth Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. SW. On call back, family member was having a medical issue. Officer responded to assist.
Responded to a house struck by lightning on Birch St. NE, no fire located.
Assisted Rice County Social Services with a child protection case on First Ave. SE.
Assisted with a child custody issue at the police department, party advised civil.
Received complaint of two juveniles operating an ATV on the roadway on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer located the ATV and spoke with juveniles and parents about ATV regulations.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Fourth Ave. NE.
Officer checked on a motorist stopped in the roadway on Industrial DR. SE. Driver was pulling up direction to Elko and was OK.
June 30
Took report of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle parked on Fourth Ave. SW. Officer located the vehicle, information only.
Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Dr. SW. On call back, child playing with the phone.
Received a 911 hang-up on 15th Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
July 1
Assisted with a property dispute on Eighth Ave. NE, advised civil.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Second Ave. NW, vehicle unlocked.
Received report of a natural gas line hit and leaking on Main St. North. Center Point Energy contacted.
Responded to an alarm on Ash St. NE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
Received a noise complaint of fireworks going off on 10th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised of city code and to stop.
July 2
Received report of a suspicious parked vehicle with a male walking around the neighborhood on Second Ave. NW. Officer locate the vehicle and male who lives in the area.
Officer assisted a homeowner lock out of the house on Fourth Ave. SE. Officer was able to get door open.
Officer spoke with a property owner on Fourth Ave. NW about blowing grass clippings into the street. Property owner removed clippings from the roadway.
Officer spoke with the property owner on 11th Ave. NE about tall weeds/grass. Owner advised would take care of it.
Received a noise complaint of someone whistling in the area of 11th Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist speeding and passing in a no passing zone on 70th ST. West traveling towards Lonsdale. Vehicle located parked on Sixteenth Ave. SE unoccupied.
Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle driving around on Elm St. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received a 911 hang-up on Central St. West. On call back, caller was going to report a driving complaint but the vehicle was no longer following the caller.
July 3
Received a barking dog complaint on 11th Ave. NE. Officer sat in the area and heard dogs barking in violation of city code, citation was issued to the owner.
Officer cited an adult male for small amount of marijuana in vehicle, driving after revocation and no insurance while on a traffic stop on Central St. West.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Lonsdale Ct. NW.
Received a 911 hang-up on Main St. North. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer spoke with several groups lighting off fireworks.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving slow and weaving on Central St. West. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Officer checked on an ATV complaint on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer located the ATV’s parked.
July 4
Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii St. SE. On call back, caller reported accidental dial.
Officer mediated a property dispute on 11th Ave. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Dr. SW. Officer made contact with the homeowner who reported kids accidentally dialed 911.
Received an ATV complaint on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the owner who was warned and told to shut down.
Received a fireworks complaint on Fifth Ave. NE. Officer spoke with several parties in the area.
Received report of a road buckle on Central St. East, MNDOT advised.
July 5
Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported accidental dial.
Took a report from a party who received a threatening message at the police department.
Officer noticed aerial fireworks going off in the area of Main St. North. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
July 6
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Second Ave. SW.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area Third Ave. NW. Officer spoke with several people in the area who reported no emergency.
Took a past action burglary report on First Ave. SE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Lonsdale Blvd.
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at a business after hours on Central St. East. Occupant was using the WiFi in the area.
Officer suspected two vehicles parked on the street in violation of the 48 hour on street parking on Hickory St. NE, tires chalked.
July 7
Received report of shrubs causing a road hazard on Industrial Park Dr. SE. Public Works advised of hazard.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fourth Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took report of a child custody dispute at the police department, advised civil.
Officer checked on a couple juveniles inside the gated area at Trenda Memorial Park on Main St. North.
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Trondhjem Church on Garfield Ave. Occupant was emotionally upset and went to the church to pray. Occupant denied any further assistance.
July 8
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on 50th St. West.
Took a past action theft report on Second Ave. NW.
Received report of a medical on 15th Ave. SE. No response requested.
Assisted a resident that accidentally locked themselves out of their home on Connecticut Dr. SE. Officer was able to get door open.
July 9
Officer noticed a juvenile female out after curfew on Main St. South. Officer transported female home, parents advised.
Officer checked on two vehicles parked on the street that were chalked on Hickory St. NE. Vehicles had not moved, citations were issued to the owner for violation of the on-street 48 hour parking.
Took information of a missing cat on 10th Ave. NE.
Received report of a missing dog on Harvest Dr. SW. Dog was later located.
Took a suspicious activity report on Pond View Dr. SE.
Officer spoke with a homeowner on Harvest Dr. SW regarding an ordinance violation.
Officer noticed a juvenile operating an ATV on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer spoke with juvenile and parents regarding ATV laws.
July 10
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Second Ave. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Tom Jirik Ct. NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took a fraud report on First Ave. NE.
July 11
Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on 70th St. West.
Received a fireworks complaint on Elm St. NE. Officer made contact with a homeowner who was told to stop for the evening.