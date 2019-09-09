Township officers from Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nicollet, Rice, Scott and Sibley counties met for their annual District 4 meeting Aug. 7 at Glencoe City Center in Glencoe, McLeod County.
An election was held for District 4 Director to serve on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Association of Townships, and Gary Burdorf, chairman of Green Isle Township in Sibley County, was re-elected. He was first elected as MAT District 4 Director in 2010, and also currently serves as president of the MAT Board of Directors.
Approximately 116 township officers attended the annual meeting, representing all nine counties in the district. There are 127 townships in MAT District 4. The Minnesota Association of Townships is guided by a 13-member Board of Directors representing 13 state districts. Each director serves a three-year term.
“I’m so proud to serve the township officers in our area to help strengthen the Minnesota Association of Townships. I’m eager to continue working to make sure townships have information and resources they need successfully serve their constituents. Townships are uniquely ‘grassroots government,’” said Burdorf.
There are approximately 914,174 township residents in 1,781 townships in Minnesota. Townships exist in every area of the state, including the metropolitan area. Some, with populations of more than 1,000, function in much the same way as a small city. While many townships remain rural agricultural centers, other host a variety of residential, light commercial and industrial development.