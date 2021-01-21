January 10
Responded to a neighbor dispute regarding property on Singing Hills Dr. SE, parties advised of options.
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Industrial Park Dr. SE. Occupants were at place of employment, info only.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the female who advised she was OK.
January 11
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Took report of suspicious activity on Cottonwood St. NE, information only.
Responded to a medical on Eleventh Ave. NE.
January 12
Officer cited an adult female for driving with expired registration and no insurance on Railway St. SW.
Responded to Dollar General on Fifteenth Ave. SE on an unwanted female. Female left upon request and advised not to return per store employees.
Took a past action vandalism report on Industrial Dr. SE.
Took a fraud report at the police department.
Officer noticed a female dumping garbage into a dumpster at Jaycee Park on Arizona St. NW. Officer made contact with the female who was warned and told to remove the garbage.
Received a found cell phone found on Main St. South. Phone returned to the owner.
Officer cited several juveniles for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of small amount of marijuana while on a traffic stop on Eighth Ave. NE. Juveniles released to a parent.
January 13
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a vehicle attempting to elude officers on Shieldsville Blvd. Vehicle was located and stopped on Independence Ave.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Fourth Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported having issues with the phone.
January 14
No incidents to report.
January 15
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Alabama St. SW. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Received an adult protection report on Cottonwood St. NE. After further investigation, incident unfounded.
Officers arrested an adult male on a warrant on First Ave. SE.
Took report from a party receiving a suspicious message on Birch St. NE, information only.
January 16
Officer checked on two unoccupied vehicles parked at a business after hours on Industrial Park Dr. SE, information only.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a domestic on Canby Ct.
Received a barking dog complaint on Eighth Ave. SW. Officer unable to make contact with the homeowner, citation issued and left at the door.
Received request to assist Montgomery Police Department with a fight involving officers. Officer was cancelled prior to arrival.