June 7
• Officer checked on an occupied vehicle parked at Sticha Park on Industrial Dr. SE. Occupants advised of park hours.
• Received report of suspicious persons ringing door bells in the area of Second Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. NE. Caller accidentally dialed 911.
• Took information of past action suspicious activity on 15th Ave. SE.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Parties separated for the night.
June 8
• Officer was requested to check a home after the homeowner found the attic door open on Elm St. NE. Officer checked the home not finding anything suspicious.
• Received a 911 hang-up on First Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a restraining order violation on First Ave. SE. After further investigation, no order was in place, no contact made.
• Received report of several juveniles fighting on Second Ave. NE. After further investigation, juveniles stated they were play fighting.
• Took a fraud report on Glen View Dr. SE.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
June 9
• Officer cited a property owner on 11th Ave. NE for failing to comply with several ordinance violations.
• Took an identity theft report on 10th Ave. NE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. SE. No contact made.
June 10
• Took a property damage accident report on Main St. South.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on 70th St. West.
• Took information of a past action driving complaint on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Officer noticed two juveniles operating dirt bikes on Main St. South. Juveniles advise to return home, parents advised of regulations.
• Officer noticed aerial fireworks going off in the area of Central St. West. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
• Received information on an intoxicated motorist driving in the area of First Ave. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received a noise complaint of a loud pressure washer operating on Main St. South. Officer located the operator who shut down for the night.
June 11
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on 11th Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to a fire alarm on Birch St. NE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist crossing into the other lane nearly hitting another vehicle on Lonsdale Blvd. Vehicle located and stopped, no impairment detected, driver advised.
June 12
• Received report of two suspicious vehicles in the area of Lonsdale Ct. NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicles.
• Received an extra patrol request.
June 13
• Received report of someone throwing fireworks from a vehicle on Ninth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a neighbor dispute on 50th St. West.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Arizona St. SE. Officer sat in the area not hearing any dog barking.
• Took a fraud report on Fourth Ave. NW.
• Responded to a domestic on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Verbal only, parties separated for the night.