The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant originally scheduled for April 18 has been cancelled to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Anne Jans, a member of the Board of Directors, said the board met Sunday to discuss how to move forward with the pageant in the wake of a pandemic. She said the board agreed it was in everyone's best interest — the candidates and the guests — to cancel the pageant and its corresponding dinner.
Autumn Gare, Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota 2019, will continue her reign as queen until the board schedules the next pageant. Princess Megan Domonoske will also continue her reign. National guidelines will determine which of these two girls represents Minnesota at the national pageant in August, said Jans.
Junior ambassadors will also continue serving as royalty until further notice. Since junior ambassadors can apply to the program more than once, Jans said all five applications the board received came from girls who are already in the program.
As for the two queen candidates who applied, Jans said she hopes they apply again next year. Girls may apply between the ages of 16 and 26.