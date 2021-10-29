Landlords, farmers, and agribusiness professionals are invited to attend an informative land rent meeting (provided by the University of Minnesota Extension Agriculture Business Management Team) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22 in the Rice County 4-H Building, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr. #17, Faribault.
Farm land rental is one of the largest input costs a farmer has, and determining a fair and profitable farm rent agreement which satisfies both the landowner and the farmer can be challenging. University of Minnesota Extension’s Land Rent Meeting can help guide your decisions.
David Bau, extension educator in Ag Business Management, will provide guidance for determining a fair rental agreement through examples, factsheets, county and statewide rental averages and worksheets.
Topics covered at the meetings will include historic and projected farmland rental rate trends, current farm land values and sales, input costs, corn and soybean prices, and personalized worksheets. Input costs for 2021 will be presented along with current 2021 corn and soybean prices. Worksheets will examine 2022 costs, determine affordable rent that farmers will be able to pay in 2022, the rate of return to the landlord at current market values, and examine flexible rental agreements.
Attendees will receive several educational worksheets and factsheets that will help determine a fair farm land rental rate for 2022.
Register in advance. Register for the Faribault location at z.umn.edu/LandRentRiceCo, Owatonna location at z.umn.edu/LandRentSteeleCo, or contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-330-0447.