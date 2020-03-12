March 1
• Officer noticed a vehicle parked on Main St. North in violation of city code, citation issued.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fifth Ave. NE. Unable to call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Responded to a disturbance on 12th Ave. NE. Male party having a mental health crisis left prior to officer arrival. Male was later located by the Bloomington Police Dept.
March 2
• Received request to check the welfare of an occupant sleeping in a vehicle at Trenda Memorial Park. Officer spoke with the occupant who was taking a nap and was OK.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Second Ave. NW.
• Officer noticed a large amount of household garbage dumped in the dumpster at Jaycee Park. Officer was unable to located a name or address on the garbage.
• Received complaint of a dirt bike being operated in the area of 10th Ave. NW. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the dirt bike.
March 3
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.
March 4
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE. Officer made contact with the motorist who returned and paid.
• Received a parking complaint on Eighth Ave. NW, owner advised.
• Received an animal complaint on Eighth Ave. NW, parties advised.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a warrant arrest out of Nevada at the Fly “J” on Bagley Ave.
March 5
• Took a fraud report on Elm St. NE.
• Responded to a mental health/medical on Hickory St. NE.
March 6
• Responded to a medical on Pond View Dr. SE.
• Received a driving complaint of a dump truck loosing metal and plastic parts on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer watched the area and did not locate the vehicle.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Caller accidently dialed 911.
• Took an identity theft report on Tom Jirik Ct. NW.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Bluff Heights Dr. SE for past two hours. Officer made contact with the occupants who were construction workers waiting for their boss.
March 7
• Received a barking dog complaint on Hawaii St. SE. Officer sat in the area and did not hear any dogs barking.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Central St. East. Officer located the vehicle, driver stated he was tired, no impairment detected, driver advised.
• Received a driving complaint or a motorist doing burnouts on Main St. North. Officer located the vehicle parked at a residence, driver warned for driving conduct.