March 1

• Officer noticed a vehicle parked on Main St. North in violation of city code, citation issued.

• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fifth Ave. NE. Unable to call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.

• Responded to a disturbance on 12th Ave. NE. Male party having a mental health crisis left prior to officer arrival. Male was later located by the Bloomington Police Dept.

March 2

• Received request to check the welfare of an occupant sleeping in a vehicle at Trenda Memorial Park. Officer spoke with the occupant who was taking a nap and was OK.

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Second Ave. NW.

• Officer noticed a large amount of household garbage dumped in the dumpster at Jaycee Park. Officer was unable to located a name or address on the garbage.

• Received complaint of a dirt bike being operated in the area of 10th Ave. NW. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the dirt bike.

March 3

• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.

March 4

• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE. Officer made contact with the motorist who returned and paid.

• Received a parking complaint on Eighth Ave. NW, owner advised.

• Received an animal complaint on Eighth Ave. NW, parties advised.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a warrant arrest out of Nevada at the Fly “J” on Bagley Ave.

March 5

• Took a fraud report on Elm St. NE.

• Responded to a mental health/medical on Hickory St. NE.

March 6

• Responded to a medical on Pond View Dr. SE.

• Received a driving complaint of a dump truck loosing metal and plastic parts on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer watched the area and did not locate the vehicle.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Caller accidently dialed 911.

• Took an identity theft report on Tom Jirik Ct. NW.

• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Bluff Heights Dr. SE for past two hours. Officer made contact with the occupants who were construction workers waiting for their boss.

March 7

• Received a barking dog complaint on Hawaii St. SE. Officer sat in the area and did not hear any dogs barking.

• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Central St. East. Officer located the vehicle, driver stated he was tired, no impairment detected, driver advised.

• Received a driving complaint or a motorist doing burnouts on Main St. North. Officer located the vehicle parked at a residence, driver warned for driving conduct.

©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Load comments