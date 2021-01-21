Hunter Mackenthun of Webster was named to the Iowa State University fall 2020 dean's list.
Students named to the dean's list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
