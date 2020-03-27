<&firstgraph>Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary teachers and staff wanted to see their students again after the coronavirus pandemic led to school closures across the state and nation. To keep in safe social distance, teachers drove through Lonsdale neighborhoods for a ‘parade’ Thursday as families outside held up signs in support of TCU and waved to the passing drivers and passengers.
TCU Lonsdale teachers hold 'parade' to see students during school closure
