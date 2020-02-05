January 26
• Officers responded to a fight on First Ave. SE. Officers arrived and were unable to locate anyone around.
• Took report from a party being harassed on First Ave. SE. Party advised to get a harassment restraining order.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. NE. On call back, child was playing with the phone.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 10th Ave NE. Caller advised it was an accidental dial.
January 27
• Responded to a medical on Idaho St. SW.
• Took a fraud report on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Responded to a fatal accident at Independence and 70th St. West. Accident investigated by State Patrol.
January 28
• Received a 911 hang-up on 15th Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Dr. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a suspicious male hanging out in the hallways at the Villages on Birch St. NE. Officers located a male who was homeless and attempting to get to New Prague and then Texas. Male denied medical attention and left upon request.
January 29
• Responded to a disturbance on Seventh Ave. NW. Verbal only, parties advised.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported child playing with phone.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Independence Avenue.
• Officer located a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male and female with no cloths on parked at Calvary Cemetery on Idaho St. SE. After further investigation, adult male and female were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
January 30
• Received report of a found dog found on 10th Ave. NW. Dog impounded and later released to the owner.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Third Ave. NW. On call back, caller accidentally hit emergency button.
• Officers attempted warrant service on Hawaii St. SE, no contact made.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist over center and fog line on Lonsdale Blvd. traveling towards Lonsdale. Vehicle was located parked unoccupied at an address in Lonsdale.
January 31
• Responded to a personal injury accident on Main St. South.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on 16th Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Delaware St. SW. Party advised of options.
February 1
• Received request to provide an escort to remove property on Sunrise Ct. SE. Property removed without incident.
• Took report of a past action suspicious persons on Main St. North, information only.
• Responded to a residential fire alarm on Hickory St. NE. Home was vacant with no smoke or fire detected, false alarm.