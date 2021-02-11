January 31

Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Building secure, key holder notified.

February 1

Responded to a medical on Grand Ave. SW.

Officer follow-up on a child protection report on Fourth Ave. NW, incident unfounded.

Responded to a medical on First Ave. NE.

Received report of a natural gas odor in the area of Central and Railway St. Officer checked the area, unfounded.

February 2

Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle at a business on Third Ave. SW after hours, occupant was the owner.

February 3

Took report from a property owner on Singing Hills Dr. SE wanting assistance in removing roommate, property owner advised of options.

Received request for a vehicle unlock on Commerce Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.

Received request to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer located the vehicle, owner who was a contractor working on a home.

Officer assisted with a child acting out and not calming down on Glen View DR. SE. Officer and parent able to calm child down.

February 4

Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. Received no response on call back, officer spoke with the property owner who was unaware 911 was called.

Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Industrial Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.

February 5

Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.

Received request to check the welfare of an intoxicated male on Singing Hills DR. SE. Male transported to the hospital.

February 6

No incidents to report.

