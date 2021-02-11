January 31
Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Building secure, key holder notified.
February 1
Responded to a medical on Grand Ave. SW.
Officer follow-up on a child protection report on Fourth Ave. NW, incident unfounded.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. NE.
Received report of a natural gas odor in the area of Central and Railway St. Officer checked the area, unfounded.
February 2
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle at a business on Third Ave. SW after hours, occupant was the owner.
February 3
Took report from a property owner on Singing Hills Dr. SE wanting assistance in removing roommate, property owner advised of options.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Commerce Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
Received request to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer located the vehicle, owner who was a contractor working on a home.
Officer assisted with a child acting out and not calming down on Glen View DR. SE. Officer and parent able to calm child down.
February 4
Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. Received no response on call back, officer spoke with the property owner who was unaware 911 was called.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Industrial Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
February 5
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received request to check the welfare of an intoxicated male on Singing Hills DR. SE. Male transported to the hospital.
February 6
No incidents to report.