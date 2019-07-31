Amy Pendino of Elko New Market debuted her first self-published novel "The Witness Tree" in September 2018. Since then, the book has received three independent publishing awards.
The honors include a silver award for "Best New Voice: Fiction" from the Ben Franklin Independent Book Publishers Association, a silver award for "Fiction: Literary/Contemporary/Historical" from the Midwest Independent Publishers Association, and a gold "Best Regional Fiction" Independent Publishers Book Award.
"The Witness Tree" has earned one of 10 local author spots at The Loft's inaugural WordPlay festival in May. Pendino has been interviewed on MyTalk 107.1's "Lori and Julia" show, and she's hosted bookstore events at Barnes & Noble, Once Upon a Crime, Cream & Amber, Chapter 2 Books and Winding Trail Books in St. Anthony.
In the next four months, Pendino has plans for four book festivals, 12 book club discussions, and speaking engagements at the Edina Arts and Rosemount Arts Councils.
"The Witness Tree" is available to purchase on Amazon.