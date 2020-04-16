Tri-City United Community Education continues to meet their mission through bringing classes, activities and information to patrons as online offerings and using social media and the TCU Community Ed website to facilitate "lifelong learning."
One Book One Minnesota Reading Program
One Book One Minnesota is a new statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss.
Through the program, libraries across the state — in partnership with local schools — will connect their communities through stories. The program aims to bring Minnesotans closer together during this time of distance and adversity. The first featured book selection is "Because of Winn-Dixie" by Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo.
View and read the book at library.biblioboard.com/module/one-book-one-minnesota.
Explore Minnesota Birding Update
Nature is key to staying healthy both mentally and physically. Birding is an excellent way to lift spirits and remind ourselves that there are heart-warming constants in this ever-changing world. See tcu2905.us/page/5193 for information on returning birds, as well as some ideas to enjoy birds through indoor learning and backyard viewing.
Navigating the College Process in the new COVID-19 World
College Inside Track has been teaching community ed classes for years and is now hosting a free, virtual adult enrichment class "Navigating the College Process in the new COVID-19 World" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Apr 23.
Register at bit.ly/navigatingcollege.