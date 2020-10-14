The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf announced its search for a new volunteer to fill the executive director vacancy upon Tami Heimer's retirement.
The job involves approximately 10 to 12 hours per week. Most tasks are performed during the day with occasional hours in the evening and weekend as needed.
Skills needed for this position would include proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and a willingness to learn LAFS's custom food shelf software.
Compassionate, decisive, fair, firm, maintaining client confidentiality are qualities necessary for this position.
LAFS is looking to fill this position immediately. A training period will be provided.
Please contact Kathy Vosejpka at 507-838-5383 for details and additional information or email her at kmvosejpka@icloud.com.