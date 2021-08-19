August 8
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on Lonsdale Blvd.
Took an animal complaint report on Harvest Dr. SW.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Golden Oak Cv. NE, vehicle unlocked.
Officer spoke with several juveniles regarding climbing on the roof of the concession stand at Trenda Memorial Park.
August 9
Officer assisted a homeowner locked out the home on Ninth Ave. NE. Officer was able to get door opened.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on 15th Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.
Took a fraud report on Industrial Park Dr. SE.
Took a property damage accident hit and run report on 11th Ave. NE.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Overlook Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Male causing disturbance left prior to officer arrival.
Responded to an alarm on Central St. East. Alarm set off by employee, false alarm.
August 10
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. North.
Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NW.
Received report of a motorized vehicle being operated on a trail on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
August 11
Assisted Rice County Probation with a probation violation on First Ave. SE.
Responded to a fire alarm on Birch St. NE. Officer located moderate smoke but no fire. Smoke was caused by a cooking accident.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.
Assisted with a civil issue on First Ave. SE.
Responded to a domestic on Fourth Circle Dr. SE, verbal only, parties advised.
August 12
Received request to document a child custody dispute on Ash St. NE.
August 13
Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.
Took a fraud report on Main St. South.
Received request to check the welfare of a child playing in the street without supervision on 12th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the parents who were advised of complaint and to keep child off the street.
Officer cited an adult female for driving after suspension on Central St. West.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on Echart Ct.
Officer arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of alcohol on Industrial Dr. SE.
Received report of several juveniles smoking marijuana at the tennis court on Main St. North. Officer located the juveniles, no odor of marijuana in the area.
Responded to an alarm on Central St. West. Building found secure, false alarm.
August 14
Received report of a loose dog in the area of Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Dog was picked up by the owner prior to officer arrival.
Responded to a possible suicidal male on Eighth Ave. SW. Male had left prior to officer arrival. Officer was able to make contact with the male by phone who stated he was OK.
Responded to a medical on Main St. North.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of 11th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.