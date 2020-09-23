The following are a variety of Tri-City United Community Education classes coming up in the next few weeks:
• Fall Garden Care — online — Preparing lawn and gardens for fall will get them ready for success in the spring. Given by Theresa Rooney, Master Gardener.
• Small Business Start Up Workshop — online — Virtual workshop to gain a basic understanding of the essential steps to starting a business.
• Keeping the Cabin, Business or Farm in the Family — online — Learn how to keep cabin, business, farm or other property in the family without driving the family apart.
• Dakota War of 1862: Pieces of the Puzzle — online — Join Professional Photographer and Amateur Historian Jay Grammond as he shares what he has learned about this event through 10 years of study.
• Professional Intelligence Series, Preparing to go back to work — free and online
• A Parents' Guide to Snapchat — online
• Keto Curious? — online class
• TCU Community Ed. Fall Volleyball Camp grades 4, 5, 6