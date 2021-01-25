The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which may help patients actively fighting the virus. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Local donation places and times
Faribault
Thursday, Feb. 4 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 141 Sixth St. NW.
Sunday, Feb. 7 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
Wednesday, Feb. 10 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Faribault Lodge #2098 Loyal Order of Moose, 1810 NW Fourth St.
Monday, Feb. 15 — 1 to 7 p.m. at Church of St. Patrick Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road.
Lonsdale
Wednesday, Feb. 3 — 1 to 7 p.m. at American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW.
Northfield
Monday, Feb. 1 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Hwy. 3 S.
Monday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 3 — noon to 6 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive.