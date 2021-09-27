River Bend Nature Center will be closed to the general public starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 until Sunday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. for the archery only deer management hunt. All areas of River Bend will be closed, this includes all buildings, trails, land and parking lots.
River Bend conducts these management hunts to keep the deer population at a healthy level for the overall health of River Bend’s ecosystem. Healthy deer herd numbers will also help to reduce the spread of disease, and with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) being detected in surrounding counties, it is more important now than ever to keep the herd healthy.