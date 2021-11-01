Oct. 17
• Received a 911 hang-up on Idaho St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Assisted with a civil matter on Main St. N.
Oct. 18
• Took report from a party receiving threatening messages on First Ave. SE. After further investigation, no threats made, party advised of options.
• Took a property dispute complaint on Elm St. NE, parties advised civil.
• Took a fraud report on Fourth Ave. NW.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist weaving all over the road on Interstate 35 and was traveling west on Lonsdale Boulevard toward Lonsdale. • Officer waited for the vehicle which was not located.
Oct. 19
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Jessy Food Mart on Central St. EaSt. After further investigation, gas drive-off was intentional, citation issued.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware St. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Florida St. SW.
• Responded to an alarm on Florida St. SE. Alarm set off by owner, false alarm.
• Took a property damage accident report on Railway St. NW.
Oct. 20
• Responded to a medical alarm on Central St. E. • Officer made contact with the patient who was ok and reported the alarm accidentally went off.
• Took a fraud report on Fourth Circle DR. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Fourth Ave. SW.
• Received a driving complaint of juveniles hanging out the window and throwing items from the vehicle on Heritage Dr. SW. • Officer later located the vehicle parked on Main St. South and spoke with two juveniles about the complaint.
Oct. 21
• Took report of a suspicious male on Deer Ridge Ct. NW. Male had left prior to • Officer arrival.
• Responded to a natural gas line that was hit and leaking on Ash St. NE, CenterPoint Energy contacted.
• Responded to a medical on Industrial Park Dr. SE.
• Took report from a party who • Received a suspicious phone call on Pond View DR. SE, information only.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eleventh Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a missing child on Elm St. NE. Child was later located in the home.
Oct. 22
• Received an open line 911 call on Pond View Dr. SE. • Officer made contact with the homeowner who report everything was fine and child was playing with the phone.
• Took report of a child custody dispute on Dogwood St. NE, advised civil.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Tenth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Second Ave. NW.
Oct. 23
• Received report of a small child riding a scouter in the middle of the roadway on Railway St. SW with no parents or guardian around. • Officer located the child who was brought home to a family member who was advised.
• Received report of a small child riding a bicycle in the middle of the roadway on Main St. South. • Officer returned the child home to the parents who were advised.
• Took a harassment complaint on Fifth Ave. NE, parties advised.
• Officer noticed a vehicle parked within 10 feet of a fire hydrant on Birch St. NE, citation issued.