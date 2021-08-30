As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15:
Faribault
Friday, Sept. 10 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Faribault Lodge #2098 Loyal Order of Moose, 1810 NW Fourth St.
Monday, Sept. 13 — 1 to 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 Sixth Ave. SW
Montgomery
Thursday, Sept. 2 — 1 to 6 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 Fourth St. NW
New Prague
Monday, Sept. 13 — 1 to 6 p.m., Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28983 181st Ave.
Northfield
Friday, Sept. 10 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Winona St.