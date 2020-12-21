Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed lawsuits against three establishments, including one against St. Patrick’s Tavern in New Prague, that have been operating on-premises indoor dining in open violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, a targeted dial-back of certain activities to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Among the requirements of the executive order are that bars and restaurants must close for on-premises indoor dining until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 10.
St. Patrick’s Tavern reportedly had between 150 and 200 vehicles in its parking lot Dec. 18. Witnesses noted that St. Patrick’s Tavern was standing room only, with members of the public packed inside so tightly that it was difficult to move around inside the establishment.
The owner openly told law enforcement that she was aware she was in violation of the governor’s executive orders, and that St. Patrick’s Tavern would continue its unlawful behavior.
“There are 10,000 restaurants and 1,500 bars in Minnesota. By far the vast majority of them have served their communities by complying with the law all along. Unfortunately, a very small handful are threatening their customers, their workers, and their communities by refusing to comply and violating the law. Their insistence on violating the law is simply prolonging the pain of the pandemic for everyone,” Ellison said.
“I thank the thousands of Minnesota bars and restaurants that have done the right thing and met their responsibility to their communities by continuing to follow the law: they deserve our thanks and our patronage, not unfair competition. I don’t enjoy using the enforcement tools I have available because I’d much prefer all establishments do the right thing on their own, but I will continue to use them when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” he said
In its lawsuits against the restaurants, Ellison’s office has asked the court to:
• Declare that defendants’ actions constitute violations of Executive Order 20-99;
• Stop anyone associated with these establishments from violating or threatening to violate the executive orders;
• Award restitution, disgorgement, or damages to the state;
• Impose civil penalties of up to $25,000 for each violation or threatened violation of the executive order;
• Award the state its costs; and
• Impose any other relief the court finds just.
Any and all fines the court may impose go to the state of Minnesota general fund, not the Attorney General’s Office.
Today’s lawsuits bring the total of enforcement actions the Attorney General’s office has filed against establishments violating the executive order — either under its own authority or on behalf of the Minnesota Department of Health — to 10.