HISTORIC

The Archer House and 54 other building were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in June 1979 as part of the Northfield Historic District. It and Division Street's Nutting Block are described as pivotal buildings in the 1978 submission.

According to the document, Archer House is described as follows:

"The Archer House is a four-story, buff brick structure with two three-story brick wings. The original hotel, built in 1877 in the French Second Empire style with mansard roofs, has a heavily bracketed cornice and arched dormer windows. Paired windows with hoods appear over the main entrance. In 1895 a flat-roofed, three-story wing was erected on the north side of the original hotel. It has no mansard roof, although the cornice is bracketed and the window openings are treated in the same manner. The buff brick on the front and two sides has been painted in recent years and wooden fire escapes have been added at both ends."