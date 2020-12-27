A Scott County District Court on Wednesday, Dec. 23 granted a motion from the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison's for a temporary restraining order against St. Patrick’s Tavern and Restaurant in New Prague.
The court ordered that the establishment is “prevented, restrained, and enjoined from taking any action violating” Executive Orders 20-99 and 20-103,” and that they “shall fully comply with” the orders and “any future Executive Orders... that apply to restaurants and/or bars, while those Executive Orders are effective.”
St. Patrick’s must now comply with the orders or risk being found in contempt of court.
On Monday, Dec. 21, Ellison’s office sued the establishment for openly violating the ban on indoor on-premises dining in Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Attorney General’s office filed for temporary restraining orders to prevent St. Patrick’s from further violating the order and to compel it to comply with the order and any future applicable executive orders.
Executive Order 20-99 is a targeted dial-back of certain activities to halt the spread of COVID-19. Among the requirements of the executive order, as modified and extended by Executive Order 20-103, are that bars and restaurants must close for on-premises indoor dining until Jan. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
“Two more courts have recognized the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the state’s legitimate interest in putting a stop to it,” Ellison said. “I thank the thousands of Minnesota bars and restaurants that are doing the right thing and meeting their responsibility to their communities by continuing to follow the law. A handful are choosing to ignore their responsibility: by so doing, they’re simply extending the pain the pandemic has already wrought upon all of us.
“We’re continuing to seek voluntarily compliance from all establishments affected by the executive orders. Enforcement action is a last resort, but I will not hesitate to use it when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” he said.