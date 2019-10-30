A Minnesota Department of Agriculture-funded project is helping four area farmers gather more information on best practices regarding cover crops.
A $41,500 grant awarded late last fall to the Cannon River Watershed Partnership is funding the project for a three-year period from 2019-21. Ultimately, the goal is to see what kind of crop spacing maximizes the value of the cover crops along with corn production.
Under established guidelines, each farmer will plant 20 acres of corn in five replicated plots using three different row widths, then interseed a cover crop mix into the corn in late June. Now the first year of the process is complete.
Richland Township farmer Jim Purfeerst said that he’s seen significant improvements in the quality of his soil since he began using cover crops. He credits the cover crops with loosening up the soil and reduced erosion, improving soil and water quality.
Cover crops also provide a tasty snack for Purfeerst’s cattle. He’s invested in a more expensive cover crop mix that includes ryegrass, turnips, cowpeas, African cabbage and kale. Once the harvest is in, he lets the cows graze in the field until the weather becomes too cold.
To see which approach is best, Purfeerst planted his cover crop in 30-inch, 60-inch and 90-inch rows once his corn is knee high. In the fields with 60-inch rows, he’d skip one row between each row of cover crop, and in their fields with 90-inch rows he’d skip two.
Purfeerst said that with the 30-inch rows, the corn blocks almost all sunlight from reaching the cover crop. As a result, the cover crops grow very little — producing only about a tenth of the biomass production Purfeerst measured on his 60-inch rows.
Even before he was enrolled with the program, Purfeerst was able to rent a cover crop planter from the Rice County Soil and Water office for a price of about $10 an acre plus seed. He pays around $20-25 an acre for his cattle-friendly seed mix, while a basic winter wheat cover crop can run much less.
Cannon River Watershed Partnership Conservation Program Manager Alan Kraus said that by the end of the three years, he expects the project to produce definitive, consistent results that shows the most efficient way for farmers to plant cover crops.
In the meantime, Purfeerst urges farmers to consider increasing cover crop production as a way to increase their farm’s sustainability and long-term productivity. He said cover crops can help a large number of farmers, not just cattle farmers like himself.
“Soil health is a word that’s caught on in the ag industry and there’s several different ways of achieving it,” he said. “Seeding cover crops is one way to benefit to the soil and environment.”