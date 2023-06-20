China Argentina Australia Soccer

Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a corner kick during the friendly soccer match against Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing, China, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

 Andy Wong

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday.

  

