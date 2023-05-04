Legion Auxiliary holds coloring contest May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 is sponsoring a Youth Coloring Contest for ages 12 and younger. Submissions are due by May 15. The page can be found with this notice at www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/community or at mnlegionpost43.org and click on “Auxiliary 43 Contests.”Include the youth’s name, age, grade, address, and phone number on the back of the page. Mail the completed sheet to: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43, 112 5 th St. NE, Faribault.A prize will be awarded for first place in five classes I-V. Winners may also have the opportunity to ride in the Faribault Memorial Day Parade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Black bear seen roaming around Northfield Young entrepreneur becomes new owner of Straight River Coffee Three go to hospital after crash Plans approved for Owatonna's newest roundabout Music, dinner, raffle to benefit survivor of motorcycle crash Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Giants signing NT Dexter Lawrence to $90M extension Pistons fire assistant GM Rob Murphy for alleged harassment Study reveals alternative to get teens to stop vaping Two lawsuits accuse the state of discriminating against workers