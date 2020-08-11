Gregory J. Marquette, age 54 of Le Sueur died at his home after a 2-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.Koldenfuneralhome.com.
Gregory J. Marquette
