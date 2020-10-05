Doloris (Nagel) “Tess” O’Neill, age 93 of Henderson, Minnesota died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Comfort First Residence in LeSueur. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Doloris (Nagel) "Tess" O'Neill
