Lovilla Jane (Whalen) Sampson went to meet the Lord on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Alexandria at the age of 71. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net and the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur. www.koldenfuneralhome.com
Lovilla Jane (Whalen) Sampson
