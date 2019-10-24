Valerie Ann Posner-Wiest, age 51, died after battling an aggressive cancer at her home surrounded by loved ones on October 22, 2019. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Valerie Ann Posner-Wiest
