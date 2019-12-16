Marjorie Adamzak, age 90 of Le Sueur, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Oak Terrace Assisted Living in Le Sueur. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Marjorie Adamzak
