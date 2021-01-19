Mickey Meyer, 79 of North Mankato, died Monday, January 18, 2021 under the awesome care of her friends at Ridgeview Le Sueur Nursing Home. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home. koldenfh@yahoo.com
