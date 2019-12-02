Donna Mae McDonald, age 82 of Chaska, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Donna Mae McDonald
