Mary Ann (Riebe) Miller, 72 of Belle Plaine, formerly of Le Sueur, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneral home.com.
Mary Ann (Riebe) Miller
