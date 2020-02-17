Kathryn E. Swecker, age 73 of Le Sueur, died on Friday morning, February 14, 2020 at Mayo Health System in Mankato, MN. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome. com.
Kathryn E. Swecker
