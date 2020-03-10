Jeremiah James, “J.J.”, Saatzer, age 39 of Le Sueur, MN, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Jaremiah James "JJ" Saatzer
