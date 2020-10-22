Brenda Kay ( Buck) Hortenbach age 61 of LeSueur went home to Jesus, peacefully surrounded by her family, on October 20, 2020 at Ridgeview LeSueur Nursing Home. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home. koldenfh@yahoo.com
