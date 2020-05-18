George W. Schmahl, age 82 of St. Peter died on Saturday, May 16, at the Benedictine Living Center in St. Peter, MN. Arrangements are pending with the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, MN.
George W. Schmahl
