Anthony J. Breske, 91 of Le Sueur (formerly of Waseca and Sherburne, Mn) died on Sunday evening, February 9, 2020 at Oak Terrace Sr. Living in Le Sueur. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Anthony J. Breske
