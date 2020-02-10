Cecil W. Ernsting, age 93, of LeSueur died on February 7, 2020 at his home under hospice care in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Cecil W. Ernsting
