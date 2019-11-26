Myrtle A. Steinborn, age 83 of Le Sueur, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Ridgeview Nursing Home in Le Sueur. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Myrtle A. Steinborn
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- First look: Neisen's Riverside sets opening date
- Le Center family opens Mexican store and restaurant
- Henderson nears end of search for new police chief
- Life Well Lived: Family and friends remember former Le Sueur school teacher, mayor Ed Rasmusen
- LS-H to perform "Mary Poppins"
- Le Sueur Council hears recommendation to raise average billing 2%, major changes to water bills
- Aqua Shine Car Wash reopened by LS-H graduate and husband
- Four longtime friends to lead LS-H boys basketball team
- Local woman celebrates 75 years with Le Center VFW
- LS-H girls basketball captains look to push team to new heights
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
Around the Web
- Children's Minnesota Hospital Board of Directors Adds Five New Members
- Training magazine Announces Finalists for the Annual Training Top 125 List of Leading Organizations That Excel at Employee Development
- North Pole Engineering Releases heartbeatz Apple Watch Bridge To Peloton
- North Pole Engineering présente le heartbeatz, un module qui permet de connecter l'Apple Watch à Peloton
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.