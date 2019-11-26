Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Periods of snow and windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.